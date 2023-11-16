Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana

PTI

Ludhiana, November 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off a bicycle rally as part of an anti-drugs campaign here.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Sidhu said 25,000 people registered for the rally which started from the Punjab Agricultural University campus.

Sidhu claimed that it was the country's biggest bicycle rally organised against drug abuse.

Chief Minister Mann also rode a bicycle for some distance.

Mann told the gathering that the rally was organised on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

People from all walks of life participated in the 13-km rally that began and concluded at the university campus, police said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav was also present.

#Bhagwant Mann #Punjab Agricultural University PAU