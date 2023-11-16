Ludhiana, November 16
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday flagged off a bicycle rally as part of an anti-drugs campaign here.
Police Commissioner Mandeep Sidhu said 25,000 people registered for the rally which started from the Punjab Agricultural University campus.
Sidhu claimed that it was the country's biggest bicycle rally organised against drug abuse.
Chief Minister Mann also rode a bicycle for some distance.
Mann told the gathering that the rally was organised on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.
People from all walks of life participated in the 13-km rally that began and concluded at the university campus, police said.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav was also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana
25,000 people registered for the rally which starts from Pun...