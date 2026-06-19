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Home / Punjab / CM Bhagwant Mann continues public outreach in Punjab amid viral video controversy

CM Bhagwant Mann continues public outreach in Punjab amid viral video controversy

Opposition demands resignation; AAP says CM has already clarified his stand

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:44 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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CM Mann lays foundation stone of 38-km Dhussi Bund link road in Shahkot-Lohian. Image credits/DPR Punjab
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Seemingly unperturbed by the controversy surrounding a viral video, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has continued with his public outreach programmes. He has been touring the Doaba region for the past four days and is scheduled to visit Faridkot and Bathinda districts in the Malwa region on June 22 and 23.

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For instance, he visited the Chabbewal Assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday, followed by the Tanda Urmur Assembly constituency in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. On Thursday, he toured the Phagwara Assembly constituency in Kapurthala district, and on Friday (June 19), he was in the Shahkot Assembly segment in Jalandhar district.

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The Chief Minister has maintained that the person seen in the viral video was not him.

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Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has described Mann as a “Guru Dokhi” (one who disrespects the Gurus) and “Panth Virodhi” (anti-Panth).

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress, the BJP and the SAD, have been demanding the CM’s resignation over the issue.

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AAP senior spokesperson Neel Garg said, “The Chief Minister has provided scientific proof regarding the viral video. Now, the public has to decide. He has already said that he has worked for kisani, jawani, paani and baani (farmers, youth, water and religious values), and will continue to do so.”

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