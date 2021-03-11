CM Bhagwant Mann directly responsible for Sidhu Moosewala’s death: Sukhbir Badal

PTI

Chandigarh, May 30

A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, a SAD delegation on Monday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought the dismissal of the AAP-led state government and an NIA probe into the matter.

The four-member delegation comprised Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Daljit Singh Cheema.

Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

"Met Governor Punjab & urged him to dismiss @BhagwantMann from his office. He doesn't deserve to remain the CM. He is pushing State back into black days of anarchy. We also demand NIA probe into the killing of Moosewala as Pbis (Punjabis) don't trust AAP govt to give justice in the case," Badal said in a series of tweets.

The SAD chief also demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged lapses in ordering the withdrawal of the security cover of several people and that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann be booked for making public confidential information.

"We demand probe by sitting HC judge into lapses committed in ordering withdrawal of security cover of prominent personalities. It was done unilaterally by CM without holding a meeting of the security review comm. Officers responsible for this lapse should be proceeded against," Badal said.

"CM @BhagwantMann is directly responsible for #SidhuMooseWalaDeath. A case should be registered against him for violating oath of office & releasing confidential info about withdrawal of security of Moosewala as well as Sri Akal Takth Jathedar & political leaders on AAP portal," he said.

The SAD delegation said security should be granted on the basis of threat perception alone and it should not be politicised.

"Punjab CM @BhagwantMann should explain why 80 Punjab Police personnel have been deputed for security of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal & why four security vehicles have been deputed with @Raghav_Chadha," Badal said.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on Saturday on a temporary basis.

Moosewala's security detail had been reduced to two Punjab Police commandos from four. However, the 28-year-old singer neither took the remaining two commandos with him nor his bulletproof vehicle on Sunday.