CM Bhagwant Mann leads bicycle rally on drug awareness in Punjab’s Sangrur

PTI

Sangrur, May 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led a bicycle rally on drug awareness here and said that his government was working on multiple plans to eradicate drugs from society.

More than 15,000 cyclists took part in the rally, according to the government.

A photo of the cycle rally shared by Bhagwant Mann. Photo: @BhagwantMann/ Twitter

Addressing the gathering after flagging it off, the chief minister said, “Sangrur is the land of revolutionaries and today the people of Sangrur have once again gathered for a noble cause.”

He said the aim of this rally is to create a mass awareness against the drug menace and wean the youths, who became its victim, away from it, according to an official press release.

Using the adage 'an idle brain is a devil's workshop', Mann said with more employment opportunities, there will be no space for drugs in society.

“Our social bond is so strong that any seed could germinate on the land of Punjab but never the seed of hatred. And when our health and mind are fit, we will together put the state on a high growth trajectory,” the CM said.

Mann wrote: "The enthusiasm of the youth was evident in the bicycle rally held in Sangrur to create awareness against drugs."

He said that in the coming days, more such awareness initiatives will be taken to promote physical and mental health of the people.

Mann said his government is working on many plans of opening more rehabilitation centres and clinics for better treatment of the drug-addicts.

He also expressed concern over the depleting water table, saying that both water and air have been polluted.

Mann said his government will start an awareness drive to motivate the farmers to diversify their crops to restore the soil health.