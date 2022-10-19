CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 19
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his surprise visit to the Government Rajindra Hospital, advised the hospital administration not to make the Hospital just a referral institute.
The CM said that Rajindra Hospital that had been a tertiary healthcare institute — a backbone of the Malwa region — should not refer the patients to PGIMER Chandigarh.
CM, who visited the emergency ward, had to encounter lot of complaints from the patients and attendants thereof: lack of medicines and beds, ‘rude’ behaviour of doctors and lack of treatment at the hospital.
One of the attendants, Manpreet Kaur of Bathinda, while crying in front of CM, alleged that she had brought her ill mother to the Rajindra hospital, but she was asked, by an on-duty doctor, to locate an unoccupied bed for her mother (Jasmail Kaur), on her own.
Manpreet, later told Tribune, “Doctors did not intervene timely. My mother died after few hours owing to the shoddy treatment.”
Another patient, who had met the CM Bhagwant Mann, claimed, “There are no medicines at the hospital. I had to purchase medicines, worth Rs 650, from chemist shops outside the hospital.”
Notably, Government Rajindra Hospital, despite having got a tag of tertiary healthcare institute, has been facing acute shortage of medicines for long.
Meanwhile, CM, while interacting with the media after his visit at the hospital, said he had come to listen to grievances of people and solve their problems. “We will improve infrastructure and provide medicines to the hospital – at the earliest,” saidMann while sharing an anecdote that he was admitted to this hospital when he was a kid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s voice in world can gain in authority from commitment to inclusivity: UN chief Guterres
‘As an elected member of Human Rights Council, India has a r...
Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Leave by any available means in view of deteriorating situat...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
More trouble for UK PM Truss as interior minister Suella Braverman quits over security issue, criticises government
‘I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign’: ...