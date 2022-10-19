CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 19

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his surprise visit to the Government Rajindra Hospital, advised the hospital administration not to make the Hospital just a referral institute.

The CM said that Rajindra Hospital that had been a tertiary healthcare institute — a backbone of the Malwa region — should not refer the patients to PGIMER Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his surprise visit to the Government Rajindra Hospital, in Patiala.

CM, who visited the emergency ward, had to encounter lot of complaints from the patients and attendants thereof: lack of medicines and beds, ‘rude’ behaviour of doctors and lack of treatment at the hospital.

One of the attendants, Manpreet Kaur of Bathinda, while crying in front of CM, alleged that she had brought her ill mother to the Rajindra hospital, but she was asked, by an on-duty doctor, to locate an unoccupied bed for her mother (Jasmail Kaur), on her own.

Manpreet, later told Tribune, “Doctors did not intervene timely. My mother died after few hours owing to the shoddy treatment.”

Another patient, who had met the CM Bhagwant Mann, claimed, “There are no medicines at the hospital. I had to purchase medicines, worth Rs 650, from chemist shops outside the hospital.”

Notably, Government Rajindra Hospital, despite having got a tag of tertiary healthcare institute, has been facing acute shortage of medicines for long.

Meanwhile, CM, while interacting with the media after his visit at the hospital, said he had come to listen to grievances of people and solve their problems. “We will improve infrastructure and provide medicines to the hospital – at the earliest,” saidMann while sharing an anecdote that he was admitted to this hospital when he was a kid.