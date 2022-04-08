CM Bhagwant Mann reviews wheat procurement arrangements in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Khanna (Ludhiana), April 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that all the arrangements for smooth procurement of wheat crop in the state have been put in place and assured that all the stakeholders, especially farmers, involved in procurement process would not face any difficulty.

While reviewing the ongoing wheat procurement operation here at a grain market, Mann said instructions have already been issued to officials of Food & Civil Supplies Department and heads of all state procurement agencies to ensure timely payment besides immediate lifting of wheat.

The Chief Minister said there was a bit delay in wheat arrival at state mandis and in some areas, even the produce is comparatively less. He assured that every single grain of farmers’ produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis (1,862 permanent and 400 temporary). “This year we are expecting arrival of 135 lakh MT of wheat in the state, out of which around 97000 MT would is expected in Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in Ludhiana district,” He said.

The CM said that due to the Russia-Ukraine War, there would be an increase in demand of wheat globally, and this time, wheat is being purchased above the government-fixed MSP by private traders. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state with ease.

Mann claimed that payment is being transferred online in the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours and he is personally monitoring the ongoing wheat procurement process.

On arrival of wheat from other states, Mann said strict action would be taken against officials for allowing this corrupt practice.

Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Financial Commissioner Agriculture and Farmers Welfare DK Tiwari, Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Gurkirat Kirpal Singh and Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.