On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Parvesh Sharma
Malerkotla, May 3
On Eid-ul-Fitr, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a major push for the development of Malerkotla town.
“Malerkotla has got the district status, but it’s still without basic amenities. We will provide all amenities to the district,” Mann said at the Eid function at the Idgah here.
Apparently referring to the recent communal tension in Patiala, the CM said the social bonding of Punjab residents is strong and hate-mongers had no place here.
“We have started taking action against the corrupt and land encroachers. But we need time to put the system back on track. I assure you that we will show results in the coming days,” Mann said.
“You all can give suggestions. In the coming days, you will see a major positive change in Punjab,” the CM said.
He said the money of which Punjab had been robbed would be recovered and invested in the state’s development. “We will conduct an audit and recover the money Punjab has been robbed of and invest it in improving roads, health and education,” Mann said.
