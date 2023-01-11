Chandigarh, January 11
The PCS Officers' Association on Wednesday withdrew its protest and decided to resume work immediately.
The announcement was made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad and Association president Rajat Oberoi.
Earlier, CM Bhagwant Mann had asked them to resume work by 2pm on Wednesday or face action.
As the deadline neared, a six-member delegation of PCS Officers Association reached the CMO.
Prasad said the anti-corruption drive would continue and the Association had promised that they would not shield the corrupt officers.
Oberoi said they are happy with the assurance given by the CM that no injustice would be meted out to any person.
The government has agreed to make an SIT to decide if the action against PCS officer Narinder Dhaliwal was according to procedure.
Another committee to be constituted in the case of registration of a case against an IAS officer. The committee will have officers from both the civil and police sides.
The committees will be formed and announced by the Chief Secretary.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Revenue Officers Association has also resumed work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...