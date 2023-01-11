PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The PCS Officers' Association on Wednesday withdrew its protest and decided to resume work immediately.

The announcement was made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad and Association president Rajat Oberoi.

Earlier, CM Bhagwant Mann had asked them to resume work by 2pm on Wednesday or face action.

As the deadline neared, a six-member delegation of PCS Officers Association reached the CMO.

Prasad said the anti-corruption drive would continue and the Association had promised that they would not shield the corrupt officers.

Oberoi said they are happy with the assurance given by the CM that no injustice would be meted out to any person.

The government has agreed to make an SIT to decide if the action against PCS officer Narinder Dhaliwal was according to procedure.

Another committee to be constituted in the case of registration of a case against an IAS officer. The committee will have officers from both the civil and police sides.

The committees will be formed and announced by the Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Revenue Officers Association has also resumed work.

#bhagwant mann #Moga