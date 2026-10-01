CM Bhagwant Mann to release second instalment under ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’ today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will release the second instalment of his government’s ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’ to over 36 lakh women, effecting the transfer of Rs 1,260 crore into their back accounts.

A state-level function will be held in Goindwal Sahib on Thursday, where Mann will oversee the transfer of money for three months to 36,87,677 women. Those belonging to the general category will receive Rs 3,000 each, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes will get Rs 4,500 each.

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With this, a total of Rs 2,562 crore will be put into the accounts of 73.99 lakh women enrolled under the scheme.

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The scheme, one of the government’s prominent women-centric welfare initiatives, was launched as part of the AAP government’s effort to provide direct financial support to women. The government has been highlighting such direct-benefit schemes as a key component of its welfare agenda.

The first instalment had been transferred to the beneficiaries earlier, with the government subsequently undertaking the process of adding eligible women to the beneficiary database.

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The latest disbursement comes at a politically significant juncture, with Punjab heading towards the 2027 Assembly election. The ruling AAP has stepped up its public outreach and is increasingly highlighting the delivery of its welfare schemes and other government programmes as it seeks to take its governance record to voters.

The government has also been facing pressure on the financial front, with several welfare commitments requiring regular budgetary allocations. The latest transfer is significant both in terms of the scale of direct cash assistance and the number of beneficiaries covered.

At Goindwal Sahib, the chief minister is expected to underline the government’s women-focused initiatives and its claim of expanding direct welfare support to households across the state.