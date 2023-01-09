CM Bhagwant Mann visits native village Satauj in Sangrur, sanctions Rs 4.29 crore

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited his native Satauj village and spent time with residents and celebrated Lohri.

He interacted with his elders, friends and relatives and also assured all to further improve the working of his government to bring overall development to the state.

“It was the personal visit of the CM, along with his wife Gurpreet Kaur, mother Harpal Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur to his native village. The CM took feedback from residents on the pending works,” said Gurmale Singh, Sangrur district president of AAP.

The CM reached his house in Sangrur last evening. After spending a night here, he went to his village on Sunday, where he stayed for around 2.30 hours.

“The CM came to the village to celebrate Lohri in advance. He motivated youngsters to work hard to achieve success in life,” said Sarpanch Charna Singh.

“To improve facilities in Satauj, the CM sanctioned Rs 4.29 crore,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

#bhagwant mann #Sangrur