CM Bhagwant Mann: Will make youth of Punjab partners in economic growth

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today vowed to provide a conducive environment to the youth so that they could provide a major push to economic growth with their innovative ideas.

Inaugurating the Innovation Mission (IM) Punjab Accelerator at Kalkat Bhavan here, he said, “My target is to ensure that the youth are not branded as ‘aimless’, but are transformed into a formidable asset for the state.”

He said the youngsters were full of innovative ideas and needed a direction. The CM said Punjabis had carved a niche for themselves across the globe with their leadership qualities. Mann said the state government was duty bound to provide support to the youths to help them set up their startups.

He said IM Punjab Accelerator would help in creating jobs, bring investments, ensure economic development and bring positive social change in the state.

Pramod Bhasin, Chairman, IM Punjab Accelerator, said mentors and global investors would provide all the support the startups need to scale up their operations.

