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Home / Punjab / CM Bhagwant Singh Mann bats for Punjab as 2030 Hockey World Cup host

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann bats for Punjab as 2030 Hockey World Cup host

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:32 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has expressed the state’s willingness to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup, urging Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh to announce the tournament for Punjab during the closing ceremony of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on November 5.

Addressing the tournament’s inaugural ceremony at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Mann said the state was ready to organise the prestigious global event if given the opportunity.

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“On the final day of the Champions Trophy on November 5, during your speech, tusi 2030 World Cup vi saanu deke jaayo, asi oh vi ethe karavange. Asi host karan layi taiyar haan,” Mann said, urging the Hockey India official to announce the World Cup for Punjab.

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