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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann launches portal to connect industry with skilled workforce

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann launches portal to connect industry with skilled workforce

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:19 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched an aggregator platform connecting industry, educational and skill-development institutions, and skilled workforce to facilitate recruitment.

Accompanied by Industry Minister Aman Arora, Mann also inaugurated the Punjab IBDP Incentive portal. It will have multiple touchpoints for tracking incentives received and those yet to be availed, as per the state government’s Industrial Development Policy.

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The two platforms are important in view of the Rs 1.89 lakh crore investment attracted by the state over the past four-and-a-half years, during which 2,600 projects have been approved. An investment of Rs 60,000 crore is expected to fructify this year, Arora said.

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HUNAR — Hub for Upskilling, Networking, and Access to Rozgar — is designed as a workforce-matching platform through which industries can identify institutions offering relevant courses and assess the available student pool.

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