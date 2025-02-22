The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been facing criticism after it was revealed that a department assigned to one of its prominent ministers did not actually exist for nearly 20 months.

In response to the backlash, the minister stated on Saturday that he had fulfilled “every duty assigned to him.”

In a notification issued on Friday, the Punjab Government acknowledged that the Department of Administrative Reforms, allocated to Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, was “non-existent”. As a result, Dhaliwal will now hold the charge of only the NRI Affairs Department.

In his first response to the matter, Kuldeep Dhaliwal said, “I am a soldier of the party and have carried out every duty assigned to me.”

Asked how he was holding such a portfolio, the Punjab minister said, “The Chief Minister can answer that better”.

Meanwhile, opposition parties on Saturday took a jibe at the AAP government, saying this shows how much the AAP government was serious about governance.

Opposition BJP leaders said this showed the seriousness of Bhagwant Mann's government in the state.

Dhaliwal was given the administrative department portfolio in May 2023 during a cabinet reshuffle when he was relieved of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare portfolio but retained the NRI Affairs department.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said, “It shows the government's mental bankruptcy that a department, which is not in existence, has been allocated. Neither those who allotted it, nor those who had been allotted the department was aware of the fact that this department was not in existence,” said Sharma.

SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also took a jibe at the AAP government.

“Governance @AAPPunjab style. Allocate non-existent departments to ministers who themselves are ignorant of the portfolios they hold. All this is happening because ministers have no role in governance as the government is being run with remote control from Delhi,” said Badal in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also took a swipe at the government in a post. Sharing a newspaper clipping on the matter, he wrote “What a 'Badlaav'!” — with PTI