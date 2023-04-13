CM closes ninth toll plaza, says it's not last

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 12

Closing the ninth toll plaza in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said operators “illegally looted” people in connivance with the previous governments.

Addressing a gathering on the Samana-Patran road, the CM said the toll plazas had plundered public money by flouting all the norms of the agreements.

Claiming it was not the last toll plaza to be shut, Mann said it was surprising that instead of taking action against the operators in larger public interest, the successive state governments had patronised this loot by turning a blind eye to their misdeeds.

The CM said the agreement for the Samana-Patran toll plaza was signed in 2005 during the Capt Amarinder Singh government and the toll was imposed for over sixteen years. “Due to several shortcomings, a fine of Rs 1.48 crore was imposed on the company. The plaza could have been closed in 2013 due to the shortcomings, but it never happened,” he said.

Mann said by closing this toll plaza, public money to the tune of Rs 3.80 lakh would be saved daily. On the occasion, Information and Public Relations Minister and Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, Patiala IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Varun Sharma were also present.