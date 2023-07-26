Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann counters Governor on Vidhan Sabha session’s ‘validity’

Chandigarh, July 25
Replying to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit for raising questions over the ‘validity’ of the last Vidhan Sabha session, CM Bhagwant Mann today said that the “session was in consonance with the ethos of the Constitution of India and totally legal”.
His reaction came in reply to a question during his inspection visit to the sites where the government is building a boys’ and girls’ hostel at Panjab University.
He said the Governor had earlier tried to call even the Budget session illegal after which the Supreme Court had given a sanction for the conduct of the session.
The Governor had on July 17 said that the Vidhan Sabha session on June 19 and 20 was “in breach of law and procedure”.
