‘CM di Yogshala’ to start in 15 more cities of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

With an aim to keep Punjabis fit and healthy, the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will cover 15 more cities from Thursday, thus taking the total number of cities to 24.

Earlier, the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign was launched in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, Sangrur and Bathinda in two phases.

At present, around 300 ‘CM di Yogshalas’ are being organised daily in the morning in these cities, wherein over 10,000 residents perform yoga.

The new cities include Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Muktsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Nawanshahr, Tarn Taran and Malerkotla.

