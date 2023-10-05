‘CM di Yogshala’ to start in 15 more cities of Punjab

Chandigarh, October 4
With an aim to keep Punjabis fit and healthy, the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will cover 15 more cities from Thursday, thus taking the total number of cities to 24.
Earlier, the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign was launched in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, Sangrur and Bathinda in two phases.
At present, around 300 ‘CM di Yogshalas’ are being organised daily in the morning in these cities, wherein over 10,000 residents perform yoga.
The new cities include Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Muktsar, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Nawanshahr, Tarn Taran and Malerkotla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA