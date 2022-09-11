CM extends invitation to Prez for visiting Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to visit the state.

The CM called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and spoke to her about the state, the cradle of civilisation. “The rich culture of Punjab can be observed only by visiting it,” Mann said.

He said he had urged the President to visit the state to have a feel of its heritage besides enjoying the warm hospitality of Punjabis.

“The entire Punjab will give a red carpet welcome to the President during her visit,” he said.

Later, interacting with mediapersons, he said his tour to Germany would give a major impetus to the economic activity in the state.

Mann said during his visit to Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, he would be meeting leading companies in the field of manufacturing, tourism, pharmaceuticals and others that are keen on investing in the state.

He said the aim of the entire effort was to make sure that Punjab emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country and across the globe.