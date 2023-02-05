CM flags off 'shobha yatra'

Jalandhar, February 4
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while reaching out to the Ravidassia community today, flagged off a ‘shobha yatra’ marking the 646th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas here on Saturday.
Marking his presence at the yatra, the CM kept the promise he had made to the Ravidassia community while flagging off the train for pilgrims heading to Shri Guru Ravidas Dham in Varanasi on Thursday.
Addressing a huge gathering of community members today at Babu Jagjeevan Ram Chowk in the city, the CM said a message of equality for all was propagated by Guru Ravidas and the AAP government was working on that as only through education could this ideal be achieved.
He also said those promising to eradicate poverty were lying as people needed jobs to empower themselves.
On the occasion, the CM also sought a list of funds from the community that they needed for key projects for which money would be provided by the government.
The CM, however, did not visit Shri Guru Ravidas Dham at Buta Mandi in city from where the ‘shobha yatra’ is officially flagged off. This did not go down well with some members of the community.
The CM was accompanied by AAP MLAs.
