CM has sublet state to 'outsiders', says Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said outsiders were trying to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab even as he asserted that the ‘puppet’ Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sublet the state to outsiders leading to chaos.

Talking to newsmen here, he said, “We will not allow peace to be desturbed at any cost.” It was condemnable that the Chief Minister had tried to divert attention from the failures of the government by resorting to the crackdown against innocent Sikh youths. “I am happy that more than 100 youths were freed at the instance of SAD alone.”

Senior leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Kulwant Singh, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Parambans Singh Romana and Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi were also present.