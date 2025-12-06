CM holds business roadshow in Osaka

The roadshow by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Osaka on Friday got a good response as leading Japanese companies attended it and evinced keen interest in investing in Punjab.

Mann said the participation of these industrial giants reflected strong institutional support for strengthening the Indo-Japanse economic ties. It also showed growing interest of global investors in the state’s progressive industrial policies, unified single-window system and investment-ready opportunities.

The CM highlighted Punjab’s strategic location, seamless connectivity to the NCR and major ports, strong industrial clusters, uninterrupted quality power supply, skilled workforce, and progressive policy ecosystem. He also showcased the state’s governance and regulatory reforms, including the FastTrack Punjab single-window system offering 173+ G2B services. — TNS