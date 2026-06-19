CM lays foundation stone of Rs 61.82-cr Dhussi Bandh road at Shahkot

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone of a link road along the Dhussi Bandh at Shahkot, a project aimed at strengthening the embankment ahead of the monsoons.

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Addressing a Lok Milni at Shahkot, Mann said the impact of floods this year was expected to be reduced due to the surface water irrigation project being implemented across the state.

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A day after launching a sharp attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at Phagwara, the Chief Minister, who has come under criticism from the SAD over a contentious viral video and Panthic issues, reiterated his government's commitment to taking stringent action against those involved in cases of sacrilege under the new anti-sacrilege law.

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“We were committed to punitive action against those who committed sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. It pained us to see culprits in sacrilege cases go free or secure bail. The new law is so strict that it will ensure the guilty are not spared. It also provides for life imprisonment, while the fine has been increased to Rs 50 lakh,” Mann said.

Referring to the flood-prone region and the link road project, he said prevention was the most effective approach to tackling flood-related damage.

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“Prevention is better than cure. The project being inaugurated today will act as ‘parhez’ (prevention). Our priority is to stop floods from ravaging the region rather than disbursing compensation afterwards. The work on the Bandh will help achieve that,” he said.

Mann also directed the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the highest-quality materials are used in the project.

Expressing hope for a favourable agricultural season, the Chief Minister said he prayed that crops would reach mandis safely this year without damage and that farmers would receive good returns.

He added that the flood situation was expected to improve significantly due to increased use of surface water for irrigation.

“Earlier, only 22% of surface water was utilised for irrigation. That figure has now risen to 80%,” he said.

Mann laid the foundation stone of the 37.93-km Dhussi Bandh Link Road, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 61.82 crore. The project is expected to benefit residents of more than 15 villages in the area.

Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.