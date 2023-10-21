CM lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday performed ground-breaking ceremony of a new pollution-free 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steel-making shop with rebar mill of Tata Steel Limited (TSL) in Ludhiana.

The world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the globe, was allotted a 115-acre site by Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) on July 14 last at Rs 162.25 crore.

The development assumes significance as the firm is the first major investor that has started ground work in Punjab since the formation of the AAP government in the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, company Global CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran, and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Tejveer Singh were present during the ground-breaking ceremony performed by the CM.

Mann said the company had assured of making the plant operational within 18 months to usher in an era of industrial revolution in the state.

“It has been proved again that we mean whatever we say,” the CM asserted, stating that it was just the beginning and his government would make Punjab a most-preferred destination for investment in the country. The new plant will come up at a new industrial park at Kadiana Khurd developed adjacent to the state-of-the-art hi-tech cycle valley spread over 383 acres here.

Rs 57K-CR INVESTMENT Since march 2022

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state had received investments worth Rs 56,796 crore and generated 2.98 lakh jobs through various ventures since March 2022. Besides Tata Steel, Sanathan Textiles, Toppan and Freudenberg Group were among the top investors in the state, he added.

