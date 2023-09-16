CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday announced a series of sops to provide the much-needed succour to the industry here.

The incentives include three years to industrial units to operate from residential areas, approval to building plans of industries within 72 hours, power and water connections to labour colonies and a major overhaul of focal points.

These were among the main demands put forth by the industry before the CM during the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni (Government-industrialists’ meet) held here.

Responding to the charter of demands presented by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who represented the industry, Mann assured industrialists that his government would leave no stone unturned to resolve all pending issues, fulfil all genuine demands and provide the congenial environment to promote the industry and attract further investment in the industrial hub.

“I know focal points and industrial zones are in a dilapidated condition, hampering the development of industries,” he said, while announcing a comprehensive development plan for the complete overhaul of these areas. “A blueprint has been prepared to facilitate them and give a facelift to the focal points and industrial zones,” he said.

Mann said power and water connections would be provided to the people residing in labour colonies. “In this way, we will facilitate the labour class and their families to lead a comfortable life,” he said, while terming the access to basic civic amenities as the right of every individual.

In a major relief to industrialists aspiring to construct new buildings, the CM said the building approvals, especially the permissions for excavating the basement, will be accorded within 72 hours through the Invest Punjab portal. “If it is not done within this period, then it will be deemed approved,” he declared.

Fulfilling a much sought-after demand, Mann announced another three-year exemption to the industry in Ludhiana for shifting from the residential areas. He said the government would constitute a committee for deciding the status of such areas.

“We are committed to the growth of the industry and will do whatever is required,” he said.

