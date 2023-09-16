 CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

Building approval within 72 hours I Power, water connections for labour colonies

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses industrialists in Ludhiana on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday announced a series of sops to provide the much-needed succour to the industry here.

The incentives include three years to industrial units to operate from residential areas, approval to building plans of industries within 72 hours, power and water connections to labour colonies and a major overhaul of focal points.

These were among the main demands put forth by the industry before the CM during the Sarkar Sanatkar Milni (Government-industrialists’ meet) held here.

Responding to the charter of demands presented by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who represented the industry, Mann assured industrialists that his government would leave no stone unturned to resolve all pending issues, fulfil all genuine demands and provide the congenial environment to promote the industry and attract further investment in the industrial hub.

“I know focal points and industrial zones are in a dilapidated condition, hampering the development of industries,” he said, while announcing a comprehensive development plan for the complete overhaul of these areas. “A blueprint has been prepared to facilitate them and give a facelift to the focal points and industrial zones,” he said.

Mann said power and water connections would be provided to the people residing in labour colonies. “In this way, we will facilitate the labour class and their families to lead a comfortable life,” he said, while terming the access to basic civic amenities as the right of every individual.

In a major relief to industrialists aspiring to construct new buildings, the CM said the building approvals, especially the permissions for excavating the basement, will be accorded within 72 hours through the Invest Punjab portal. “If it is not done within this period, then it will be deemed approved,” he declared.

Fulfilling a much sought-after demand, Mann announced another three-year exemption to the industry in Ludhiana for shifting from the residential areas. He said the government would constitute a committee for deciding the status of such areas.

“We are committed to the growth of the industry and will do whatever is required,” he said.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

2
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

6
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

7
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

10
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure ends, Rahul Navin appointed in-charge chief

In July, the SC granted extension of tenure to Mishra till S...

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

Army video shows pounding of hideout in Kokernag


Cities

View All

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat