Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes surprise visit to govt schools

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today paid a surprise visit to Government Senior Secondary School and Government Elementary Smart School, Chuni Kalan. He went straight to the classrooms and interacted with students, who were quite enthusiastic about meeting him.

He asked them about their future plans and to his amazement, the girl students said theyb wanted to join the police or paramilitary forces. Some told him that they wanted to join the civil services. One of the students surprised the CM by saying that he wanted to become the state’s Chief Minister. Mann was happy after the interaction and exhorted the students to work hard and acquire knowledge. The school’s Principal, Samta Khurana, briefed him about their requirements and stressed the need for science labs. Mann assured that all their requests would be promptly fulfilled. The principal and staff were overjoyed after interacting with the CM, who praised their work.

Similarly, Education Minister Harjot Bains paid a surprise visit to MG Government Senior Secondary School, Fatehgarh Sahib. He interacted with the staff and heard their grievances. The minister said the school would be developed as a model school and appreciated its infrastructure. He encouraged the staff to co-operate with the government to bring about a revolution in the field of education and expressed his satisfaction about their performance.

#bhagwant mann #fatehgarh sahib