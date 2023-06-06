 CM Mann again opposes PU affiliation for Haryana colleges : The Tribune India

CM Mann again opposes PU affiliation for Haryana colleges

Next round of talks on July 3

The Punjab Governor at a meeting with the Punjab & Haryana CMs.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Punjab will not agree to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a press conference here today.

He was speaking after the second round of discussions with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Haryana is demanding the affiliation of its colleges with the PU.

The first meeting was held on June 1 in which Governor Purohit had flagged the possibility of colleges in Haryana to be affiliated with the PU, triggering a strong reaction from Mann.

‘No right on panjab university’

In 1970, former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal announced to withdraw the state’s share from the PU. In 1973, Haryana also chose not to be a part of the PU Senate. Himachal too had separated. Now, Haryana has no right on the PU. —Bhagwant Mann, CM

The third round of talks is slated for July 3. However, Mann said, “We will listen to them whenever they want to talk, however, we will not agree to affiliate colleges in Haryana with the PU. They had Kurukshetra University for their colleges. Now, why are they refusing to respect the education in their own university?”

Flanked by Cabinet ministers Meet Hayer and Harjot Bains, the Chief Minister said, “The PU is the legacy of Punjab woven with public emotions, culture and literature. The original university campus in Lahore was shifted to Hoshiarpur after the Partition. It was originally divided in share of 20:20:20:40 for the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Centre.

“In 1970, Haryana former Chief Minister Bansi Lal announced to withdraw the state’s share from the PU. Haryana in 1973 also chose not to be a part of the PU Senate. Himachal too had separated. Now, Haryana has no right on the PU. I was told at the meeting that Haryana was willing to pay its share of finance,” he said.

Showing a three-day old letter by the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, he said, “Vice Chancellors in Haryana have been asked to manage their own funds. When they don’t have money for their own educational institutions, what will they give us.”

AAP leader Raghav Chadha posted a letter of the Punjab Government during the tenure of Parkash Singh Badal as the Chief Minister on Twitter. It was a ‘No-Objection Certificate’ to the Secretary in the Department of Higher Education saying, “The PU could be made a central university, provided there is no change in the representation of Punjab in the statutory bodies,” Chadha said, adding that, “If it were up to the Badals, they would have sold every institution of Punjab”.

“Actually Haryana politicians are looking for an entry into the university Senate for political reasons,” CM Mann said.

Last year, the Haryana Assembly had passed a resolution recommending the government to seek restoration of the state’s share in the PU.

