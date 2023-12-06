Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks cops to step up drive against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

In a drive against drug menace, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today asked all SSPs to visit at least two thanas in their district daily.

Giving out a strict message, while chairing a meeting of the Commissioners of Police and SSPs, CM Mann said a vigil in villages should be their top priority and the police need to involve public in its anti-drug menace drive. He said the impact of the police interaction with public at the village level would be visible through the results of the exercise.

The CM said the huge recovery of drugs and arrests of peddlers also needed to be understood in the perspective of strict action being taken by the government in checking the menace. He asked the police to expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers.

He also asked the officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs. The police had already snapped the supply line of drugs and big peddlers had been put behind the bars.

The CM sought severe action against the organised crime and thrust on solving cases of extortion and ransom. He asked them to attempt resolving issues of the public by going among them and stressed for a special vigil in crowded markets.

The CM also asked them to check the menace of illegal mining and use of mobile phones in jails. Any laxity on part of the jail staff and the police was unwarranted and undesirable. He asked them to take strict action against anyone indulging in such activity, adding that the staff or officer responsible for the lapse should be brought to book.

