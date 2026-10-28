CM Mann bats Punjab as host for 2030 Hockey World Cup

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has expressed the state’s willingness to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup, urging Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh to announce the tournament for Punjab during the closing ceremony of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on November 5. Addressing the tournament’s inaugural ceremony at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Mann said the state was ready to organise the prestigious global event if given the opportunity.

“On the final day of the Champions Trophy on November 5, during your speech, tusi 2030 World Cup vi saanu deke jaayo, asi oh vi ethe karavange. Asi host karan layi taiyar haan,” Mann said, urging the Hockey India official to announce the World Cup for Punjab.

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The Chief Minister described Punjab hosting the continental tournament for the first time as a historic milestone and recognition of the state’s significant contribution to Indian hockey. He welcomed participating teams from Bangladesh, China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, along with Olympians, former players, Hockey India representatives, International Hockey Federation (FIH) officials and other dignitaries.

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Mann also paid tribute to hockey greats Balbir Singh Senior, Udham Singh, Pritipal Singh, Ajit Pal Singh, Surjit Singh and Pargat Singh for their contributions to the sport.

Recalling Balbir Singh Senior’s illustrious career, Mann highlighted his performance at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, where he scored five goals in the final. He also praised Udham Singh for representing India at four Olympic Games and winning medals during his distinguished career.

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Mann expressed confidence that state could successfully organise the 2030 World Cup if the opportunity was given, signalling the state government’s ambition to strengthen Punjab’s position as a major destination for international hockey events.