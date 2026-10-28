DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / CM Mann bats Punjab as host for 2030 Hockey World Cup

CM Mann bats Punjab as host for 2030 Hockey World Cup

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab added another historic chapter to its rich sporting heritage by hosting the Asian Hockey Championship for the first time today. The championship was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. With this hosting, the long-standing dream of the hockey players of Punjab to play on their soil has come true. DPR Punjab
Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has expressed the state’s willingness to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup, urging Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh to announce the tournament for Punjab during the closing ceremony of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on November 5. Addressing the tournament’s inaugural ceremony at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Mann said the state was ready to organise the prestigious global event if given the opportunity.

“On the final day of the Champions Trophy on November 5, during your speech, tusi 2030 World Cup vi saanu deke jaayo, asi oh vi ethe karavange. Asi host karan layi taiyar haan,” Mann said, urging the Hockey India official to announce the World Cup for Punjab.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister described Punjab hosting the continental tournament for the first time as a historic milestone and recognition of the state’s significant contribution to Indian hockey. He welcomed participating teams from Bangladesh, China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, along with Olympians, former players, Hockey India representatives, International Hockey Federation (FIH) officials and other dignitaries.

Advertisement

Mann also paid tribute to hockey greats Balbir Singh Senior, Udham Singh, Pritipal Singh, Ajit Pal Singh, Surjit Singh and Pargat Singh for their contributions to the sport.

Recalling Balbir Singh Senior’s illustrious career, Mann highlighted his performance at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, where he scored five goals in the final. He also praised Udham Singh for representing India at four Olympic Games and winning medals during his distinguished career.

Advertisement

Mann expressed confidence that state could successfully organise the 2030 World Cup if the opportunity was given, signalling the state government’s ambition to strengthen Punjab’s position as a major destination for international hockey events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts