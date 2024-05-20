CM Mann campaigns in Faridkot, takes dig at Badals

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 19

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was the main target of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann when he was seeking votes for his friend and Faridkot’s AAP candidate, Karamjit Anmol on Sunday. Mann addressed an election rally at Jaito town of Faridkot today evening.

Mentioning about an upscale resort of Badal family, Mann claimed it will be converted into a school. We will not demolish this illegal construction but will convert it into a government school and it would be the first government school in the country with every room having a swimming pool, said Mann.

He avoided to make any comment on the BJP and Congress.

