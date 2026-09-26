CM Mann convenes meeting of 7-member panel on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has convened a meeting of the seven-member coordination committee constituted in connection with the Jagat Jyot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Chief Minister’s official residence at 1 pm.

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According to information available, the committee will discuss various aspects of the amended Act and proposals related to its implementation.

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The seven-member panel, constituted by the Punjab Government, is expected to work out a coordinated strategy for implementing the legislation and facilitating coordination among the stakeholders concerned.