CM Mann dedicates 500 village gyms across Punjab to bolster anti-drug drive

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday dedicated 500 modern village gyms across the state from Chandbaja village in Faridkot, describing the initiative as a key pillar of the ongoing 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign to wean youth away from drugs. He was in the village to attend a Lok Milni,

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Backed by a record Rs 1,791 crore sports budget, the state government has set a target of establishing 3,000 modern village gyms at a cost of nearly Rs 200 crore and developing 3,100 sports grounds across Punjab, of which 250 grounds have already been handed over, claimed the Chief Minister.

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Mann also announced a large-scale drive to rejuvenate village ponds, with treated water to be channelled for agricultural use, reducing dependence on groundwater.

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Referring to the 'Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna', the CM said that from July 1, women above 18 years would receive Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank accounts, while SC women would get Rs 1,500. Nearly 97 per cent of Punjab's women are expected to benefit under the scheme, for which Rs 9,300 crore has been budgeted. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was accompanying the CM.