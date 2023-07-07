 CM Mann gives job letters to 252 : The Tribune India

CM Mann gives job letters to 252

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said in a first, the state government had given government jobs to 29,936 youth so far, which was a record. He said none of the state governments across the country had given so many jobs to youth in the first year.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 252 new recruits in the Health and Family Welfare, Power and Medical Research Departments here at Municipal Bhawan, Mann said the state government had been conducting recruitment drive on merit basis and jobs were being given only to deserving and needy candidates.

