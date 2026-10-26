CM Mann hails youth as driving force behind ‘Rangla Punjab’

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government understands the problems and issues faced by Punjab and its residents before urging the youth to unite to ensure a brighter future for the state.

Addressing youngsters at a regional youth festival at Desh Bhagat College in Bararwal, Dhuri, the CM urged them to focus on education and hard work, while stressing that Punjab needed elected representatives who understood people’s pain and problems.

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He also called upon the youth to remain rooted in their cultural heritage while embracing new opportunities.

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“The youth festival is a celebration of young talent, a tribute to Punjab’s cultural richness and a reminder that when young people are provided with the right platforms, encouragement and opportunities, they can emerge as the driving force behind a stronger, more vibrant and ‘Rangla Punjab’,” he affirmed.

Mann also lauded the participants for their energy, talent and creativity, saying they were among Punjab’s greatest assets and the state’s future depended on nurturing these qualities and providing the youth with meaningful opportunities to excel in every sphere of life.

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“Education must go beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results. True education lies in developing confident individuals with independent thinking, a strong sense of responsibility, respect for their cultural roots and the courage to pursue their dreams,” he asserted.

CM to attend Valmiki Parkash Purb event today

Mann, along with Cabinet Ministers, saints, religious leaders and other prominent personalities, will attend the state-level function marking the Parkash Purb of Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki at Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar on Monday. Renovation and beautification projects at the historic shrine will also be inaugurated during the event.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh reviewed the arrangements for the Parkash Purb during a meeting with officials from various departments at the shrine on Sunday.