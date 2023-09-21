CM Mann hands over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to families of two army men killed in Anantnag

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each as financial assistance to the family members of the two army men, who were killed during search operation against militants at Anantnag (Jammu-Kashmir).

Colonel Manpreet Singh from SAS Nagar and Pardeep Singh of Samana of Patiala were killed in the operation.

The CM visited the native houses of these army personnel at SAS Nagar and Samana. He said the two laid down their lives while discharging their duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Mann said it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed families in particular.

The Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family members. He said the entire country is indebted to the army men who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

The Chief Minister said it is the bounden duty of the Punjab government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their life for the motherland and added that the financial assistance to the families is in consonance with the state’s commitment to ensure the well-being of soldiers and their families.

The CM was accompanied by Defence Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra at village Balamgarh in Samana.

