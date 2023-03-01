CM Mann hands over job letters to vet officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Slamming the previous governments for rendering the youth of the state jobless, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said by handing over 26,797 job letters, his government had taken a step forward to make them employed and an active partner in socio-economic growth of the state.

To launch ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar’ The government is mulling over launching its flagship programme of ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar’ under which residents will get 40 citizen-centric services on the doorstep. This scheme will be available online through mobile app.

Addressing a gathering while handing over recruitment letters to veterinary officers here, the CM said the sole criterion for the selection in this recruitment process was merit and the procedure was being followed in a transparent manner.

He said now the youth had become the integral part of the government, adding that they should serve people with missionary zeal. Mann said his government had regularised 14,000 temporary employees and the Cabinet had given a nod for regularising the same number of employees. It was for the first time that the process of filling 2,100 posts in the Punjab Police had began and 1,800 posts of constable and 300 sub-inspector would be filled every year.