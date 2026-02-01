CM Mann, Kejriwal greet people on Shivratri

With Assembly elections just almost a year away, religious events in Punjab are now politically charged.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, paid obeisance at the Sri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple here and performed puja at the historic Siddh Peeth.

Greeting people on the festival, the AAP chief described Mahashivratri as a civilisational celebration rooted in India’s ancient spiritual tradition and prayed that Lord Shiva’s grace always remained on everyone. Kejriwal and Mann said, “The state is now all set to celebrate the 650th parkash purb of Guru Ravidass in an unprecedented manner.”

They said, “The state government is working hard to perpetuate the glorious cultural heritage of the state amongst younger generations.”

We want to ensure that coming generations are made aware of the rich cultural heritage of the state, they added.

However, the press conference scheduled after the visit of the duo was cancelled at the last moment as CM Mann was rushed to a Mohali hospital for treatment.