DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / CM Mann, Kejriwal greet people on Shivratri

CM Mann, Kejriwal greet people on Shivratri

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann pay obeisance at Sri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple on Sunday.
Advertisement

With Assembly elections just almost a year away, religious events in Punjab are now politically charged.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, paid obeisance at the Sri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple here and performed puja at the historic Siddh Peeth.

Advertisement

Greeting people on the festival, the AAP chief described Mahashivratri as a civilisational celebration rooted in India’s ancient spiritual tradition and prayed that Lord Shiva’s grace always remained on everyone. Kejriwal and Mann said, “The state is now all set to celebrate the 650th parkash purb of Guru Ravidass in an unprecedented manner.”

Advertisement

They said, “The state government is working hard to perpetuate the glorious cultural heritage of the state amongst younger generations.”

We want to ensure that coming generations are made aware of the rich cultural heritage of the state, they added.

Advertisement

However, the press conference scheduled after the visit of the duo was cancelled at the last moment as CM Mann was rushed to a Mohali hospital for treatment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts