Home / Punjab / CM Mann, Kejriwal to lay stone for 3,100 sports grounds across state today

CM Mann, Kejriwal to lay stone for 3,100 sports grounds across state today

Tribune News Service
Bhatinda, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Representative photo
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Kaljharani village in Bathinda district to lay the foundation stone for 3,100 sports grounds being developed across Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs 1,184 crore on October 9.

The event will mark one of the largest state-level initiatives for sports promotion in Punjab’s history. These playgrounds will be constructed in various villages and towns across the state to encourage sports participation, nurture local talent and provide youth with modern, accessible facilities.

Ahead of the visit, the district administration officials conducted a detailed review of the preparations for the grand ceremony. Security arrangements, venue setup and public participation plans have been meticulously checked to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

By this initiative, the state government aims to empower youth through sports and create a robust infrastructure that can produce future champions while keeping youngsters engaged in positive activities.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Kaljharani village is filled with enthusiasm with the government’s vision for a “Fit Punjab, Prosperous Punjab”.

Officials said the project is part of the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” initiative under which the state government aimed to strengthen the sports ecosystem, build community spirit and promote a healthy lifestyle among the youth.

