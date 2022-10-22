CM Bhagwant Mann pushes for hassle-free purchase of paddy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid emphasis on the need for smooth and hassle-free procurement and lifting of paddy across the state. The CM was chairing a meeting of the Administrative Secretaries of the state here at his office.

Around 50 lakh MT of paddy has already arrived in the mandis across the state, for which the payment of Rs 7,307.93 crore has been released to the farmers.

The CM also dwelled on sensitising farmers on not burning paddy straw. He said stubble-burning was a threat to human life and cause of environmental hazards.

Reviewing the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state, the CM expressed satisfaction over the fact that 7,500 patients were availing the benefits of these clinics daily.

