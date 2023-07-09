CM Mann seeks feedback from bizmen to give fillip to industry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

To give fillip to the industry, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday released a WhatsApp number and email address for getting feedback from industrialists to provide business-friendly environment in the state.

In a statement issued here today, the CM said the state government was the only one across the country which was framing policies as per the advice of the stakeholders.

Citing examples, he said the state government had sought views of people for implementing various schemes such as free power, Aam Aadmi Clinics and canal water supply. Due to these schemes, around 90 consumers were getting zero bills, nearly 35 lakh people had availed free treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics and after 40 years canal water had reached in tail-end villages, he said.

The CM said in order to put the state on a high-growth trajectory, the state government had decided to give impetus to the industry in Punjab. He said the motive was to make Punjab a hub of industrial growth so that youth could get maximum employment opportunities. He said along with bringing new industrial projects to the state, the government would also provide business-friendly atmosphere to the existing industrial units so that they could expand their operations.

The CM exhorted the industrialists to give their views regarding promotion of the industry on WhatsApp number 8194891948 and email ID [email protected]