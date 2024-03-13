CM Bhagwant Mann slams Central Govt for ‘ignoring’ Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for humiliating the mandate of people of Punjab by not inviting their elected government in functions pertaining to development projects in the state.

Speaking on the concluding day of the session, the CM, mentioning about the inauguration of the work to upgrade seven railways stations in the state, said instead of inviting the elected representatives, the BJP government was creating a new power centre by asking the Governor to be present at the functions. It was Punjab tax-payers’ money that was going into the projects.

He accused the Modi government of suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which it was hell-bent on ruining the state. He slammed the Centre for stalling the funds under the RDF and the NHM.

