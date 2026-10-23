CM Mann urges students in Punjab to dream big, emphasises merit-based opportunities

The state Vidhan Sabha opened its doors to students of Guru Gobind Singh International School, Faridkot, on Thursday, offering them first-hand insight into lawmaking, budget approval and democratic accountability. Interacting with the students, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged them to pursue their ambitions through honesty, hard work and determination, stressing that talent and merit, rather than influence or recommendations, should determine success.

“The youth are the greatest strength of the state, and providing them with inspiration, opportunities and a progressive environment is essential for building a brighter future,” Mann said. He advised students not to let temporary setbacks weaken their resolve and emphasised that success depended on commitment and perseverance rather than background.

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Sharing his experiences, the Chief Minister encouraged students aspiring to join the civil services or become advocates, doctors and defence officers to begin preparing for their goals without waiting for the perfect opportunity.

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Quoting former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Mann said dreams should inspire people to keep striving even when others are asleep. Recalling his own electoral defeat, he said failures should be treated as opportunities to learn, improve and return stronger rather than reasons to lose confidence.

Explaining the functioning of the Vidhan Sabha, Mann said bills were introduced, debated and passed into law in the House, while the state budget was also approved there. He stressed that legislative institutions belonged to the people and urged young citizens to understand how democratic decisions were made and elected representatives held accountable.

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Recalling his interest in parliamentary proceedings since childhood, Mann said he had invited students to Parliament during his tenure as a Member of Parliament to help them witness democratic institutions at work.

Emphasising employment opportunities, Mann said government recruitment in Punjab was being conducted on merit, allowing deserving candidates from different backgrounds a fair chance to serve the state. He urged students to have confidence in their abilities and remain committed to their ambitions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, under which eligible families are provided health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. He said expanding access to healthcare was essential to ensure families did not have to compromise on treatment because of financial constraints.

Mann said empowering young people through education, equal opportunities and awareness of democratic institutions was vital to state’s future.