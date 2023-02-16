CM meets officers on investors' meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a review meeting with officers of all departments to finalise the arrangements for the Invest Punjab Summit slated to take place on February 23-24 in the Indian School of Business at Mohali.

Chairing a meeting here at his official residence, he asked the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the mega event in which industrial tycoons from within the country and across the globe would take part.

He said the officers must not leave any stone unturned for ensuring the success of this event. Mann also discussed the broad contours of the technical sessions to be held on various topics during the summit.