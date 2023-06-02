CM must act against minister facing ‘sexual abuse’ charge, says Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should act against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak who is facing allegation of “sexual misconduct”.

While addressing mediapersons at the UT Secretariat here today, Purohit said, “I want to appeal to Mann through media that he should take action against the minister, The Chief Minister should not forget that his minister has done a heinous crime and he has no right to stay in the Cabinet and should be immediately dismissed.”

The Opposition Congress had accused the minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of “sexual misconduct” on the basis of “video clips” and demanded his ouster even as the Chief Minister had termed the allegation as “baseless”.

The Punjab Government has constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegation of sexual misconduct against the minister.

Without naming anyone, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira had submitted “objectionable video clips of gross misconduct” by an AAP minister to the Governor.

The alleged victim had later come on camera and claimed that he had been subjected to sexual misconduct from 2013 when he was very young, and it continued till 2021.