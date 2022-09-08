CM offers 1,000 acres for textile park at Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has offered 1,000 acres in Fatehgarh Sahib district to the Government of India for setting up a textile park under PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) Scheme.

In a letter to Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, the Chief Minister has expressed the desire for setting up this ambitious project on the sacred land of Fatehgarh Sahib.

He envisioned that once commissioned, the project will make Punjab as a ‘textile hub’ of the country. Likewise, Mann said the project would also put the state on the orbit of a high growth trajectory of industrial growth.

The Chief Minister asserted that the ambitious scheme would help in attracting investments on one hand and opening new vistas of employment for the youth on another. He said that the Government of India had approved the scheme for setting up of seven apparel parks across the country in partnership with the interested state governments. Mann informed the Union minister that under this scheme, the state government was ready to set a textile park at Fatehgarh Sahib.

He said all environmental norms as fixed by the Centre and State Pollution Control Boards would be adhered to.

About the scheme

