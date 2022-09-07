Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders release of Rs 32 crore relief for flood victims

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

The state government on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Rs 32 crore compensation pending for the 2020 floods in Fazilka district.

A decision was taken by CM Bhagwant Mann in a meeting held here at his office with the district MLAs. Mann said of the total Rs 32 crore, damage worth Rs 28 crore was caused to the crops, while the remaining Rs 4 crore loss was attributed to houses and other establishments.

The CM said instead of extending a helping hand to the flood-affected people, the then state government had been dilly-dallying the matter to further aggrieve the situation. “The apathetic attitude of the then government was evident from the fact that not even a single penny was given as compensation to the people,” he added.

