CM pays surprise visit to Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, December 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flew to the Ranjit Sagar Dam in a chopper today and, after spending a few hours, proceeded to Mini Goa tourist resort at Chamrod, 15 km from the dam, where he undertook a boat ride.

Since morning, there was a heavy police deployment in the city with senior officers manning sensitive points. Till afternoon, there was no clarity of his visit although the rumour mill had it that he was coming on one of his ‘surprise visits’. Even the DC Harbir Singh had no inkling of his visit.

The media was not allowed to enter the premises of the dam. Even the local PR machinery was kept out of loop.

The CM has reiterated that on many occasions his government had plans to develop the Ranjit Sagar Dam into a tourist spot with emphasis on water sports.

This was his second visit to the area ever since he became the Chief Minister. He had come in May this year. -

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Bhagwant Mann #Pathankot