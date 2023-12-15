CM reviews services at Hoshiarpur tehsil complex

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today continued with his surprise inspection of government offices by conducting checks at the local tehsil complex. The Chief Minister inspected it in the evening and visited various offices in the complex, besides interacting with people.

During the interaction with the staff, the CM exhorted them to serve the people with zeal. He said he had asked the DC and SSP to set up their camp offices in the tehsil complex to resolve the issues of people.

#Bhagwant Mann #Hoshiarpur