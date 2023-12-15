CM reviews services at Hoshiarpur tehsil complex

Hoshiarpur, December 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today continued with his surprise inspection of government offices by conducting checks at the local tehsil complex. The Chief Minister inspected it in the evening and visited various offices in the complex, besides interacting with people.
During the interaction with the staff, the CM exhorted them to serve the people with zeal. He said he had asked the DC and SSP to set up their camp offices in the tehsil complex to resolve the issues of people.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...