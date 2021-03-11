Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rules out CBI probe into post-matric scholarship scam

Chandigarh, August 19
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the investigating agencies of the state were fully capable of carrying out investigation and there was no question of handing over the probe of the post-matric scholarship scam to the CBI or any other central agency. Interacting with leaders of the Valmiki community here at Punjab Bhawan, the CM assured to take punitive action against perpetrators of the scam.
During the meeting, it was decided that the matter pertaining to the dispute regarding management of Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal would be resolved by the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner. Mann reiterated that out of the total panchayat land being reclaimed from affluent people, 33 per cent would be given to the SC community.
Regarding the issue of appointment of law officers, Mann said no other state provided reservation for the posts, but they were consulting legal experts for the same.
The services of safai sewaks were being regularised, the contractual system for safai sewaks would be abolished in state, the CM said, adding that in future, efforts would be made to ensure regular recruitment of safai sewaks.
He said a state-of-the-art Ambedkar Bhawan would be constructed at Mohali for imparting quality education to the SC students. Mann also asked the DGP to act strictly against those posting offensive posts on social media.
