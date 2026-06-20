DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ‘CM said fake, not AI’: AAP spokesperson Pannu reacts after video of Bhagwant Mann-Jathedar conversation released

‘CM said fake, not AI’: AAP spokesperson Pannu reacts after video of Bhagwant Mann-Jathedar conversation released

The Akali Dal has threatened to launch a Dharam Yudh Morcha, issuing an ultimatum to the AAP government to dismiss the Chief Minister

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP demands that the person who impersonated the CM in the video should be identified.
Advertisement

Soon after the proceedings between Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the controversial video were released, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a frontal attack, claiming that the CM had never stated that the video was generated through artificial intelligence (AI). The party demanded that the person who impersonated the CM in the video should be identified.

Advertisement

Party spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu, while sharing the video clipping of the conversation on his social media handle X, wrote that the CM had been saying from the very first day that the video was fake and that the recording itself proved that he never claimed it was AI-generated. Pannu further urged that the actor shown in the video should be identified.

Advertisement

On the other hand, SAD spokesperson Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kaler countered Pannu’s statement, saying that the AAP government had all along claimed that the video was AI-generated and had even registered a case against NRI Jagman Samra for allegedly creating a fake AI video of the CM.

Advertisement

“Now, with forensic investigation proving the video genuine, AAP leaders are shifting their stance by claiming that the person in the video was not the Chief Minister, raising questions about why the case was registered in the first place,” Kaler claimed.

The SAD Working Committee also condemned Mann for allegedly challenging the authority of the Akal Takht at public forums, stating that such remarks were hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs.

Advertisement

The Akali Dal has also threatened to launch a Dharam Yudh Morcha, issuing an ultimatum to the AAP government to dismiss the Chief Minister.

The party is reviving the morcha after four decades, recalling the last Dharam Yudh Morcha, launched on August 4, 1982, which continued until June 10, 1984. It was aimed at implementing the Anandpur Sahib Resolution for greater autonomy for Punjab and the protection of Sikh rights, and ended tragically with Operation Bluestar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts