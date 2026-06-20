‘CM said fake, not AI’: AAP spokesperson Pannu reacts after video of Bhagwant Mann-Jathedar conversation released

Soon after the proceedings between Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the controversial video were released, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a frontal attack, claiming that the CM had never stated that the video was generated through artificial intelligence (AI). The party demanded that the person who impersonated the CM in the video should be identified.

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Party spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu, while sharing the video clipping of the conversation on his social media handle X, wrote that the CM had been saying from the very first day that the video was fake and that the recording itself proved that he never claimed it was AI-generated. Pannu further urged that the actor shown in the video should be identified.

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On the other hand, SAD spokesperson Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kaler countered Pannu’s statement, saying that the AAP government had all along claimed that the video was AI-generated and had even registered a case against NRI Jagman Samra for allegedly creating a fake AI video of the CM.

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“Now, with forensic investigation proving the video genuine, AAP leaders are shifting their stance by claiming that the person in the video was not the Chief Minister, raising questions about why the case was registered in the first place,” Kaler claimed.

The SAD Working Committee also condemned Mann for allegedly challenging the authority of the Akal Takht at public forums, stating that such remarks were hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs.

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The Akali Dal has also threatened to launch a Dharam Yudh Morcha, issuing an ultimatum to the AAP government to dismiss the Chief Minister.

The party is reviving the morcha after four decades, recalling the last Dharam Yudh Morcha, launched on August 4, 1982, which continued until June 10, 1984. It was aimed at implementing the Anandpur Sahib Resolution for greater autonomy for Punjab and the protection of Sikh rights, and ended tragically with Operation Bluestar.