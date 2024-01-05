Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes a dig at SAD’s proposed yatra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Slamming the Shiromani Akali Dal for its “political gimmick” in the state by holding “Punjab Bachao Yatra” from February 1, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the yatra must be renamed as “Akali Dal ton Punjab bacha lo yatra”, as the Akalis have “mercilessly ruined” the state during their 15 years of misrule.

“The oldest political party of the state is today in dire straits and after ruling the state for the longest period, they have been confined to three seats,” Mann said.

He added: “Akalis can’t be absolved from sins like desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and patronisation of gangsters and drug mafia.”

